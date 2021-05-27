Cocaine-selling farmer has his prison sentence suspended

A BELGOOLY farmer, who had customers calling to his farm to buy cocaine, had his 10-month prison sentence for selling drugs suspended following an appeal this week.

Barry Coleman of Ballinacourtha, Belgooly – the son of Independent councillor Alan Coleman – appealed his sentence at the District Court appeals court in Bandon.

Mr Coleman (34) was convicted last September of having cocaine for sale and supply on April 5th 2019 and was also fined €2,000 on a possession charge.

The court heard at the time that customers would call to his farm to collect drugs and leave cash there or pay online for them.

It also heard that one customer even offered to milk Mr Coleman’s cows in exchange for cocaine.

Det Gda Colin O’Mahony had given evidence that while on plainclothes duty on April 5th 2019 in Riverstick, he came across the defendant at Cois Bruach, Curra and carried out a search on him, finding three bags of cocaine and €230 cash in his wallet.

While he denied selling cocaine, text messages on his phone, however, indicated that he was selling drugs in the locality.

This week the court heard that Mr Coleman had undertaken eight urine samples since July of last year.

Judge Helen Boyle said that the defendant had brought pressure upon himself, but that the probation report showed he had faced up to his difficulties regarding drugs and, due to his low risk of re-offending, she suspended the sentence for two years.