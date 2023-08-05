Coast Guard urges care over weekend in West Cork

The Coast Guard has urged people to take care near or on water over the Bank Holiday weekend in West Cork, with high winds and difficult sea conditions expected to continue.

A marine small craft warning for the west coast has been issued by Met Éireann for winds of force 6 or higher this weekend.

Derek Flanagan of the Irish Coast Guard said: 'I would like to remind everyone of the need to check the weather and tides before heading out on the water or visiting the coast - there was an unusually wet and windy start to the August Bank Holiday weekend. Exercise caution and take extra time to plan for water-based actives in the coming days and don’t be tempted to take chances if the weather is not as expected.

'Scuba divers and swimmers should wear brightly coloured swimming caps and use surface marker buoys to improve visibility. Swimmers and divers should be aware of the relatively strong tides over the weekend and plan their activities carefully. Always tell a person ashore of your plans and the time you expect to return, ensure they know what to do and who to call if you don’t return as planned. Have a plan to call for assistance if anything goes wrong, call early don’t delay.'