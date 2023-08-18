Coast Guard advises caution during Storm Betty

THE Irish Coast Guard is issuing important advice for water-based or coastal activities ahead of Storm Betty.

Met Éireann has forecasted a deepening Atlantic depression, Storm Betty, which is approaching Ireland today.

Storm Betty will bring very strong winds with heavy rain or showers across Ireland through this evening and night and for a time on Saturday.

Winds will be strongest in southern coastal and midland counties with severe or damaging gusts possible. Heavy rain or showers will also bring the possibility of localised flooding. There will also be high waves at sea and a possibility of coastal flooding, especially on south and east coasts.

This afternoon, Met Éireann have updated their marine warnings to include a Status Red Storm warning from Carnsore Point, Co. Wexford, to Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, to Mizen Head, Co. Cork. South to southeast winds, veering south-westerly will reach storm force 10 and occasionally violent storm force 11 for a time on Irish coastal waters from Carnsore Point to Dungarvan to Mizen Head.

There is also a status yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland.

Strong winds can result in relatively rough seas resulting in perilous sea conditions which could be challenging for water-based actives this weekend.

The general advice from the Coast Guard in stormy conditions is to stay back from cliffs and exposed coastal areas and piers where breaking waves can be hazardous.

If you see someone in difficulty call 999 or 112 and request the Coast Guard.