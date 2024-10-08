Clonakilty’s new projects group is up and running

THREE Clonakilty-based councillors have formed a new projects group in the town following their meeting with the Bantry Projects Group last week.

Cllrs Isobel Towse (Social Democrats), Noel O’Donovan (Fine Gael), and Daniel Sexton (Independent Ireland) met the Bantry body to learn how to put a similar group in place in Clonakilty.

It followed on from discussions between the three councillors and Council executives in early July about the need to bring this type of community forum to Clonakilty, whereby community groups, councillors, and the local Council executive all work together on projects for the town. It gives the Council an opportunity to update members directly on projects being progressed, upcoming grants and developments, and hear feedback in an unpressurised setting.

On Wednesday September 25th, the Clonakilty Projects Group met for the first time in the Clonakilty chamber, informally, with representatives from the two main groups in the town: the Chamber of Commerce, Tidy Towns, along with town mayor Eileen Sheppard.

Fergal Conlon from the West Cork Development Partnership was also present to offer advice on the formation of the group.

The three councillors issued statement saying they ‘learned a lot’ from visiting the Bantry group. ‘The Bantry group explained how having an informal forum like this has improved cooperation and communication between all stakeholders in the town of Bantry. We came away feeling positive about us bringing this initiative to Clonakilty,’ they said. ‘The Bantry group reiterated how the focus should be on specific projects, large and small, and working together on funding opportunities for the betterment of Clonakilty.’

The new Clonakilty Project Group hopes to replicate Bantry’s methods to bring more awareness and cohesion around grant applications for Clonakilty. ‘Overall we hope it simply brings people together towards developing Clonakilty in the right direction. We are aware many more active groups need to be involved for it to properly represent the town and we look forward to further groups becoming involved.’

The Inchydoney walkway, the Kent Street development, the need for a traffic plan for the town, and enhancement of festivals are just some of the projects the new group believes require community collaboration.

Meanwhile, Clonakilty Tidy Towns launched their Environmental Awareness Project at a public meeting at the Fernhill House Hotel earlier this week.