Clonakilty trio fundraising for trip to Zambia

By Martin Walsh

THREE transition year students from the Sacred Heart Secondary Schooli n Clonakilty are embarking on a trip to Zambia with Self Help Africa.

Roisin McCarthy from Butlerstown, Laura Cullinane from Enniskeane and her cousin Orlaith Sheehy from Ring are currently fundraising to secure €9,000 for the journey. They are part of a group of twelve Irish students that were selected by Dorothy Jacob of Self Help Africa to make the trip.

Based initially on an essay, thirteen students were chosen from the Clonakilty school and, following interviews in October, the group was whittled down to three students.

So far, coffee mornings, table quizzes and a cinema night have all helped in the fundraising and have already raised around €4,000. They have other events planned, including a Christmas Jumper day, car wash, bingo and more coffee mornings.

Orlaith explained why they are making the trip. ‘We want to see what they are doing out there and when we come back we will try and inspire others to make the trip,’ she said.

Roisin and Laura said they both wanted to experience the ‘sense of community’ in Zambia. The trio, who will travel during their mid-term break next February, have also set up a gofundme page called Trip To Zambia to Volunteer with Self Help Africa.

Teacher Sinead McEvoy said the school is very proud of the girls. ‘It’s a great achievement for them to be chosen from amongst a large number of girls to get the opportunity. I know they will make the most of it, and when they return, they will make a presentation that will raise awareness and hopefully other students will be interested in travelling.’