Clonakilty to have water restrictions 'until Wednesday at least'

NIGHT-TIME water restrictions in Clonakilty are likely to continue 'until Wednesday at least', as Uisce Éireann today confirmed that they remain in place from 10pm each night to 7am the following morning.

According to Uisce Éireann, the restrictions are necessary to maintain a daytime water supply for residents and businesses in the Clonakilty area.

The areas affected include the entire Clonakilty urban network. In particular, high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves and Gortroe will be affected.

Water levels will be reviewed every morning and updates provided to the community as necessary.

Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead Niall O’Riordan said: 'The water restrictions remain in place due to the continued high demand for water in the area. These restrictions allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day.

'We will continue to review the water levels each morning but it is likely they will be in place until Wednesday at least. I would again ask customers in West Cork to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone.'

'It is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference, for example, turning off the hose, avoiding power washing and checking for leaks on outdoor taps. '

For updates on local water supply issues, visit the water supply updates section of www.water.ie.