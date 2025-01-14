Breaking: Gardaí seek witnesses after fatal collision in Clonakilty

GARDAÍ are seeking witnesses after a fatal traffic incident outside Clonakilty in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle collision near the Faxbridge roundabout, involving a car, on the N71 in Clonakilty town at approximately 12.15am.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a male in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Gardaí say that no other injuries were reported.

The road remains closed this morning to facilitate a technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

‘Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling in the area between 12 am and 12.30am are to make this footage available to gardaí,’ they said in a statement adding that anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.