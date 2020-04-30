Clonakilty comes out in force to help its hospital

A 24-HOUR walk is just one of many innovative fundraisers planned in support of Clonakilty community hospital and other health providers.

The Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital has issued an open invitation to people to participate in a challenge of their choice over the May bank holiday weekend and to donate all funds raised to a dedicated GoFundMe page.

The group aims to distribute over €10,000 worth of vouchers for local retail outlets to hospital staff.

Local businessman and PRO of the group, Kevin O’Regan, said people want to show their appreciation to the staff during these challenging times.

‘All monies raised will go towards providing the staff with vouchers to shop in town. This initiative will say thanks to the staff and support many of our small businesses within the town when they get to re-open.’

Chair of the group, Jim Daly added: ‘The staff are incredible and have always gone above and beyond when it comes to caring for our elderly neighbours and friends. They need our support and show of solidarity at this time,’ he said.

Other challenges being organised locally include a 24-hour continuity walk within 2km of the town centre, where 48 volunteers will each walk 30 minutes on their own.

Volunteers are also being sought for a campaign on Facebook called ‘Haircut for Healthcare Workers’ which will see local people having their hair cut or shaved online.

For more details see the Cairde Facebook page or email [email protected]

Meanwhile, a CUH nurse from Ardfield has also set up a GoFundMe page for the hospital which has raised over €8,000 in less than a week.

Claire Deasy said the money will be donated directly to assist staff in making patients as comfortable as possible.

‘There has been a great community response to this and already this week PPE equipment is on route to three facilities as well as essential nursing equipment from local pharmacies, and masks are coming from West Cork Building Supplies,’ Claire said. See ‘Fund for local healthcare settings, Clonakilty’ on GoFundMe.

A local GAA club is also behind Claire’s fundraising and is holding ‘121 miles for 121 beds’ on Thursday April 23rd.

Members of Ballinascarthy’s Junior football and hurling teams will individually run 121 miles for 121 beds – the number of beds at Clonakilty Community Hospital. See Ballinascarthy GAA’s page on Facebook for more details.