Clonakilty biodiversity garden event to be held on Sunday

Clonakilty Tidy Town’s biggest ever project – the Bennett Mill Field biodiversity garden on the Western Road – will be showcased at an event at 2.30pm on Sunday June 26th.

The garden was officially opened last September, but this event promises to be a communal celebration to mark the unveiling of a new set of memorial benches.

As well as showcasing the latest planting in the garden, the event will feature a special tree planting ceremony in honour of Wesley Bennett, the owner of the site who has given the Tidy Towns a 50-year lease of the field for the enjoyment of the community.

The two-acre garden is a credit to the local tidy towns committee, especially the head gardener, Marlene, the project manager Mike Deasy, and the 10 CE Scheme workers.

Visitors to the garden can also enjoy its gazebo and walk around the pathways on the community vegetable garden. There, they are welcome to try some of the edibles, or use one of the park benches to enjoy a picnic lunch.