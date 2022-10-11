Clon library books returned – after 38 years, while Kerr’s gets top accolade

IT’S just as well that fines for the late return of library books are a thing of the past, or one member from Clonakilty Library would have been hit with a hefty bill after returning two books – after 38 years!

Posting photos of the books online, Clonakilty Library quipped: ‘It’s never too late to return any overdue library books.’

A borrowed item can be sent back at any time, with ‘no questions asked’ they assured members.

The two books borrowed were on fly fishing and dated from the 1960s. The Complete Fly Fisher by CF Walker was a popular book, judging by the number of stamps on it, until it disappeared, almost 40 years ago. The other book was Escape to Sea by John Burgess, which had a due date of December 6th 1984. According to a Council spokesperson, the library member had moved house in the late 1970s and the books were subsequently put in a box.

‘The patron moved again recently and when they were clearing out the house, they found the two books and returned them. The librarian was surprised and delighted to see the books finally make their way back to the library. Cork County Library welcomes the returns of all overdue books to their library homes, and we are delighted to rehome them.’

As part of a national policy of making libraries more accessible for all, there are no longer fines for overdue books.

Meanwhile, it’s an embarrassment of riches for booklovers in Clonakilty, it seems, as local bookshop Kerr’s is now in the running for the title of An Post Bookshop of the Year.

The West Cork business is one of 12 bookshops across the country longlisted for the category at this year’s awards.

The category was introduced last year to acknowledge the significant role played by independent bookshops and local branches of bookshop chains in helping their local communities to find and savour the titles of their choice.

Customers were asked to vote for their favourite bookshops and to explain the reason for their choice.

The bookshops that received the most votes were then longlisted and invited by the judges to enter a written submission.

Mystery shoppers will now visit the 12 bookshops as part of the judging process to establish the shortlist of six bookshops. The shortlist will be officially announced on October 20th.