Clon is Ireland’s top wishlist destination according to Airbnb

IT’S official: West Cork is Ireland’s destination wishlist for travellers.

Airbnb has revealed its top destination searches for Irish guests, and Clonakilty has come out as the top trending destination for Irish guests.

‘The colourful town of Clonakilty in Cork has been charming Irish guests who are looking for their next travel destination closer to home,’ Airbnb said when it revealed its top 10.

‘There is plenty to discover in the tidal town, and lots to explore in the surrounding rural countryside.’

The list also includes another West Cork jewel, Kinsale, which Airbnb says is perfect ‘to soak up some salty air.

'This bustling seaside town on the Wild Atlantic Way offers some great food choices and beaches for those looking to relax with family and friends.’

The other top trending destinations for Irish guests are Cork city, Westport, and Killarney, which Airbnb says are ‘ideal for unwinding at any time of year’.

In Europe, Tarragona in Spain and Rome in Italy were trending spots for Irish travellers.