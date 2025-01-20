Clonakilty in shock at Marco’s sudden death

THE death of a man in a single vehicle collision at Faxbridge in Clonakilty, shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning has shocked and saddened the town’s community.

On Wednesday afternoon, the deceased was named as Marco Christian da Costa (54), a popular employee at The Courtyard bar.

Niamh Walsh, the bar manager, told The Southern Star that Marco was ‘a great guy’ and that they are all devastated by his untimely demise.

‘He was a friend of ours,’ she said. ‘He worked very well with the team, and he will be hugely missed.’

Marco started work at The Courtyard last year and made many friends along the way with his charming personality, she said.

‘Our sympathies go out to Marco’s work colleagues, his friends and family, especially his little girl Stella, as well as his great friends Lynne and Rob.

‘Marco was a true gentleman,’ she added. ‘We will miss him dearly.’

Cllr Daniel Sexton said the sudden and tragic incident – in which the vehicle hit a wall at the entrance to a local shopping centre – is being felt by the entire community. ‘Everyone liked him,’ he said. ‘He brought a bit of fun to the place and was popular.’

Gardaí and emergency services attended the incident shortly after midnight on January 14th, but Marco was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The roundabout at Faxbridge was closed to allow a technical examination to be carried out and road traffic diversions were put in place.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses who may have seen anything leading up to the fatal incident to contact them on 023 882 1570, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.