Clon has its Irish own whiskey – officially!

CLONAKILTY Distillery is celebrating a significant business milestone as its own spirit legally became Irish whiskey, following a three-year wait since the casks were filled.

As per Irish Revenue requirements, Irish Whiskey must be matured for a minimum of three years and can be marketed with different maturities.

To add a further local and Clonakilty connection, all the raw barley used within the distillation process was also from farmlands owned by the distillery, in addition to neighbouring farms in the locality.

Clonakilty Distillery’s own whiskey has been much anticipated in the Irish whiskey community and within trade circles, having already won Best Irish New Make at the World Whiskies Awards in 2020.

Head distiller Paul Corbett said that while this was in the pipeline for a number of years, it marked a significant turning point for the distillery, and the production of their own whiskey would solidify their position as one of Ireland’s leading distilleries.