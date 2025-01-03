Clon firm bringing back the pleasure of eating has attracted NHS as a client

A NEW production facility has been established in Clonakilty to manufacture food for people who have swallowing difficulties.

Niamh Condon, who is from Newcestown, made her first foray into aged care cooking in 2014, but it was in 2019 that she formally established her company Dining with Dignity.

However, it was only in recent times that she moved to a production facility at the West Cork Business and Technology Park – a move that will allow her to fill orders from Britain’s NHS at the end of January.

Such a move was made possible by forming a successful partnership with Siobhan McNulty, who takes care of the back-office logistics, leaving Niamh to focus on research, development, and innovation.

In the past, Niamh explained there was a tendency to serve pureed food to people with swallowing difficulties, but Dining with Dignity offers foods that are easily digestible, but also look great and taste great, allowing people to once again find pleasure in their food.

Niamh first introduced her innovative menu to residents at the nursing home in Drimoleague, where she worked, and returned this week helping to upskill staff.

In fact, it is with the help of the residential centre that she was able to improve all aspects of their dining experience.

In developing her business, Niamh realised it was important to blend food individually rather than blend everything together to give true flavour.

It also makes the meals more digestible, and certainly more enjoyable, for residents who may be experiencing swallowing difficulties.

The name given to such a condition is called ‘dysphagia’, and is categorised by having a difficulty in chewing and moistening food in the mouth, or in moving food from the mouth to the stomach.

Niamh, who has been listed as a leading healthcare provider with LHP Skillnet, said her range of food – which includes everything from biscuits, scones, toast and bread to vegetables – is now available to buy from M&P O’Sullivan cash and carry in Cork.

Niamh continues to develop recipes and methods to suit dysphagia diets.

Aside from its nutritional considerations, she said food has always been regarded as a celebration, ‘so it is good to be able to blend something as popular as a scone and to reintroduce that as a treat to have with a nice cup of tea.’