Covid-19: Clon Distillery to produce sanitiser – and free for local charities

CLONAKILTY Distillery is the latest distillery to offer to start manufacturing hand sanitisers.

Chief executive Michael Scully said the company’s main priority is public service: ‘We feel any company in a position to offer a helping hand right now, should do so.’

Mr Scully said ‘We are adhering to HSE specifications, creating sanitisers with an alcohol content of 63% ABV. Fortunately, we already have suitable 500 ml PET bottles and equipment in place, which means that we are ready to go into production immediately. We expect to have our first batch of 5,000 bottles ready within the next week.’

The company plans to offer the sanitiser free to local charities and those most in need.

The company will supply the rest at cost, at first to the local community.

‘This will also help keep staff employed from other parts of the business which have temporarily closed, including the visitor centre and the Minke Gin School,’ he added.