CLIMBING WITH CHARLIE: Walking for a good cause

Members of the Dunmanway Senior Branch and Dunmanway Guides, with leader Heather Pabiou, who volunteered at the Climb with Charlie event in Dunmanway on Saturday. Over 200 people climbed Nowen Hill and the girls were busy shaking buckets to collect as much as possible for IMNA & Pieta House.
Share this article
Eleanor Scully and Helen Lowney of Clonakilty Walking Club taking part in the Climb with Charlie event at Castlefreke - Picture David Creedon
Pupils of Leap National School taking part in their Climb with Charile last week around the townland of Kilmacabea, with principal Mary Crowley, teacher Aideen Jennings, and Carolyn Neill, SNA. . Photo: Anne Minihane. Photo: Anne Minihane.
***
The 24th Annual Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year Awards