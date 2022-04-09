News

CLIMBING WITH CHARLIE: Walking for a good cause

April 9th, 2022 11:40 PM

By Southern Star Team

Members of the Dunmanway Senior Branch and Dunmanway Guides, with leader Heather Pabiou, who volunteered at the Climb with Charlie event in Dunmanway on Saturday. Over 200 people climbed Nowen Hill and the girls were busy shaking buckets to collect as much as possible for IMNA & Pieta House.

Eleanor Scully and Helen Lowney of Clonakilty Walking Club taking part in the Climb with Charlie event at Castlefreke - Picture David Creedon

 

Pupils of Leap National School taking part in their Climb with Charile last week around the townland of Kilmacabea, with principal Mary Crowley, teacher Aideen Jennings, and Carolyn Neill, SNA. . Photo: Anne Minihane.
