News CLIMBING WITH CHARLIE: Walking for a good cause April 9th, 2022 11:40 PM By Southern Star Team

Members of the Dunmanway Senior Branch and Dunmanway Guides, with leader Heather Pabiou, who volunteered at the Climb with Charlie event in Dunmanway on Saturday. Over 200 people climbed Nowen Hill and the girls were busy shaking buckets to collect as much as possible for IMNA & Pieta House.