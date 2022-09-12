Clara’s acclaimed Cape Clear-made film set to wow TV audiences

A FILM written and produced by a Timoleague actress is set for its TV début.

Foxglove, a pandemic project by Clara Harte, will be shown on RTÉ 2 on Monday, September 12th. Filmed mainly on Cape Clear, it also stars the Gaiety trained actress in a widely-lauded role.

‘It’s about a girl who left home when she was young, coming back to reconcile her relationship with her dying father. So it’s a very human story,’ said Clara.

Foxglove was previously shown at the Galway Film Fleadh where Clara was also one of five rising talents across the fields of acting, directing, and producing nominated for a new talent award.

Foxglove will also be available on the RTÉ player for the next month.