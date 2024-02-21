Claim that woman wanted war-linked products replaced

A WOMAN who allegedly asked for certain shop products in a Bantry shop to be replaced, claiming they were ‘a crime against Jews,’ has indicated that she will be contesting the charges.

Margaret Buttimer (68) of The Perrin Inn, Glengarriff, was legally represented by Flor Murphy, solicitor, when the case was called last Thursday.

Court presenter, Trish O’Sullivan, said two charges have been brought against the accused by the investigating officer, Gda Laura O’Sullivan.

It has been alleged that at the Organico shop in Bantry on January 2nd last, the accused repeatedly demanded to have products replaced on a shelf of the shop after they had been removed due to connections to the Gaza war, and repeatedly asserted that this was a ‘crime against Jews’.

Part of the wording of that charge, which was brought under the Public Order Act, is that she refused to desist.

A second charge, also brought under the Public Order Act, is an allegation that she refused to desist and leave the premises as requested to do so by the prosecuting garda.

Flor Murphy said his client would be contesting both charges and he made an application for free legal aid. Judge James McNulty granted his application and put the case into the 2pm sitting of Bantry District Court on March 14th for hearing.