Claim sex offender used fake Tinder name

A CONVICTED sex offender, who is alleged to have gone on the dating app Tinder under an alias, has been charged with a breach of the Sex Offenders Act.

Ian Horgan (37) of 4 The Hermitage, Macroom appeared at Bandon District Court last week after gardaí claimed that he used the name ‘Cian’ on the dating app.

Det Sgt Derek Mulcahy of Bantry Garda Station told Judge James McNulty that he arrested the accused at 7.39pm on June 3rd and charged him. Mr Horgan made no reply after caution. Det Sgt Mulcahy told the court that the accused is on the Sex Offenders Act for an indefinite period and that it is alleged that he went on the dating app Tinder under the alias of ‘Cian’.

‘He failed to notify gardaí of his use of this name, which is similar to his own,’ said Det Sgt Mulcahy.

Solicitor Eamonn Fleming, acting as agent for solicitor Sarah Ryan, sought bail for Mr Horgan and gardaí said there was no objection to bail, provided certain conditions were agreed.

Judge McNulty told the accused that he must sign on daily at Macroom Garda Station, observe a curfew between 10pm and 7am, be available on his mobile at all times, and notify gardaí of any change of address.

As well as those conditions, Judge McNulty directed that the accused is not to use any social media dating apps under his own name, an alias, or any other name not reported to gardaí.

Mr Horgan was released on bail in his own bond of €1,000 with no cash required and the matter was adjourned to June 16th, pending directions from the DPP. Free legal aid was granted to Mr Horgan.