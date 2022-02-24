City’s bus to Kinsale now stops ‘near adult shop’

BUS passengers from Kinsale to Cork city fear for their safety after the stop was moved to a street where just last week passengers witnessed a knife fight taking place, a senator has claimed.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard told The Southern Star that last year Bus Éireann made changes to a number of routes in conjunction with the National Transport Authority (NTA).

‘Unfortunately, the changes made included relocation the bus stop from Parnell Place to Clontarf Street, which is totally unsuitable. I have received numerous calls about this and they have very valid and genuine safety concerns about the new bus top location,’ said Sen Lombard. ‘Some of their complaints include that it is unsafe crossing from Parnell Station to the bus stop, as well as the fact that there is no bus shelter and no seating at this bus stop. There is also no signage or information posted there.’

Sen Lombard said the location of the bus stop is unsuitable for school children, due to the proximity of an adult shop nearby.

‘There are no Bus Éireann staff or security staff in the area resulting in many commuters feeling unsafe while waiting at the bus stop and the building works adjacent to the bus stop infringes on the public walkways to the bus.’

He highlighted a recent unsavoury incident that several passengers witnessed while waiting at the bus top.

‘The most horrific and distressing story I’ve heard is that recently passengers were waiting for a bus at 2pm when they witnessed a number of youths physically fighting close to the bus stop where a knife was produced.’

‘This is unacceptable,’ said the senator, who has been in constant contact with Bus Éireann for months on the issue.

Sen Lombard said it’s simply not good enough to have people, both young and old, afraid to use public transport because of where the bus is located.

A Bus Éireann spokesperson said that to improve reliability and punctuality of the 225 and 226 services to Ringaskiddy and Kinsale, stops were moved from Parnell Place bus station to Clontarf Street and Oliver Plunkett Street.

‘Because of the one-way system in the area, relocating the stops has provided a more direct and efficient service and these changes were approved by Cork City Council and the NTA.’

‘The Clontarf Street stop is less than 100 metres from the bus station on a road with a steady stream of traffic and pedestrians light to allow safe road crossing. Passengers are more than welcome to wait at the station and using real time passenger information can identify when the service will be approaching the bus stop.’

The spokesperson added that supervisor at the bus station are responsible and can attend at the bus stop if required and notified.

‘Bus Éireann has a roving security patrol operating six nights a week and reported incidents are shared with An Garda Síochána.’