City Hall vaccination centre to open tomorrow

The vaccination centre in City Hall in Cork, which has been established as a joint project between the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare will become operational from 8 m tomorrow morning, April 2nd for frontline healthcare workers only.

The Cork City Hall vaccination centre will be opened from 8am to 8pm on the April 2nd with 10 booths fully operational, and it is expected to have up to 30 booths when fully operational and open to the public.

It is planned that between 750 to 800 frontline healthcare workers, who have already received appointments, will be administered the vaccine.

The centre will then be used to vaccinate people in line with the vaccine allocation groupings identified within the Governments Covid-19 Vaccination Allocation Strategy.

The South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare wish to express their appreciation to Cork City Council for their ongoing support in relation to the Cork City Hall vaccination centre.

The vaccination centre at Cork City Hall is one of five vaccination centres (across six locations) in County Cork including the GAA Ahamilla complex in Clonakilty and Bantry Primary Care Centre.

Details regarding the opening of additional South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare vaccination centres will be communicated at a later stage.