City Hall vaccination centre to open tomorrow

April 1st, 2021 5:35 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO South/South West Hospital Group , An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Michael Fitzgerald, Chief Officer, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare .An Taoiseach Micheál Martin recently viewed ongoing work to transform part of Cork City Hall into a HSE Covid-19 vaccination centre for the public. (PIc) Gerard McCarthy

The vaccination centre  in  City Hall in  Cork, which has been established as a joint project between the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare will become operational from 8 m tomorrow morning, April 2nd  for frontline healthcare workers only.

The Cork City Hall vaccination centre will be opened from 8am to 8pm on the April  2nd with 10 booths fully operational, and it is expected to  have up to 30 booths when fully operational and open to the public.

It is planned that between 750 to 800 frontline healthcare workers, who have already received appointments, will be administered the vaccine.

The centre will then be used to vaccinate people in line with the vaccine allocation groupings identified within the Governments Covid-19 Vaccination Allocation Strategy.

The South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare wish to express their appreciation to Cork City Council for their ongoing support in relation to the Cork City Hall vaccination centre.

The vaccination centre at Cork City Hall is one of five vaccination centres (across six locations) in County Cork including the GAA Ahamilla complex in Clonakilty and Bantry  Primary Care Centre.

Details regarding the opening of additional South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare vaccination centres will be communicated at a later stage.

