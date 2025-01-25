Cian Ducrot in shortlist for Song of the Year

PASSAGE West singer Cian Ducrot has been shortlisted for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Song of the Year 2024 for his song ‘Here It Is’.

The shortlist for this year’s award, in association with IMRO & IRMA, was announced last week on RTÉ 2FM’s Tracy Clifford Show, and includes the singer-songwriter from Passage West.

Ducrot finished off another year to remember by ringing in the New Year in Dublin’s festival celebrations.

He will perform a stadium outdoor gig in Cork, at Virgin Media Park, on Saturday July 19th.

The shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Song of the Year is:

Chubby Cat – Quiet

Cian Ducrot – Here It is

CMAT – Aw, Shoot

Fontaines DC – Starburster

Hozier – Too Sweet

Jazzy – Make Up

Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani

Kabin Crew – The Spark

Niamh Regan – Music

Picture This – Act of Innocence.

The public can cast their votes at www.rte.ie/2fm.

Votes are limited to one per person per day and voting closes at midnight on Sunday 16th February.

The winning song will be announced by Tracy Clifford on March 6th on a special Song of the Year radio show on 2FM that afternoon.