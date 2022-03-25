Christopher’s proposal to Sarah attracts unanimous support

CORK South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan is no stranger to making proposals in his role in government, but he made one of a far more romantic kind to his girlfriend last week.

That was a proposal of marriage to Sarah Redmond who said ‘yes’ to the Clonakilty man.

Sarah is a Dublin-based lawyer from Wexford. Eagle-eyed Instagram users spotted the TD posting a photo of himself and Sarah on the platform with the caption: ‘The Donegal leg of the celebrations. Cork, Wexford and Dublin to follow.’

He confirmed the good news of their engagement to The Southern Star and said they were ‘both over the moon.’

‘We’re enjoying this special time together celebrating with family and friends,’ he said.

The couple felt a whole lot of love on our Facebook page when we announced the happy news with messages of congratulations pouring in from all over West Cork, where Christopher is known in his role as TD but also as a whale watching guide.

It was a case of cross-party support with delighted messages of congratulations, including one from county mayor FF’s Cllr Gillian Coughlan and another from Independent Cllr Declan Hurley wishing the happy couple all the best.

The 39-year-old was elected to the Dáil in 2020, and was previously in a relationship with Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns.