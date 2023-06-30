Charity walk marks a decade

MARK Sunday July 23rd in the diary, as the annual Make Your Mark on Cancer charity walk in aid of Mercy University Hospital Foundation is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Organisers are inviting walkers of all abilities to take on the 22km challenge of walking from The Viaduct to the Town Hall in Bandon to once again raise funds for the Mercy Cancer Appeal.

The Make Your Mark on Cancer walk was set up in 2013 to remember Bandon man Mark Prendergast who passed away from testicular cancer in 2012.

Since its inception, the charity walk and supporting events have raised over €430,000 for the Mercy Cancer Appeal, and in particular the Mercy Cancer Care Centre.

Funds raised this year will once again go towards the Mercy Cancer Care Centre, due for completion in December, which will provide a range of services from one-to-one counselling to patient support groups to offering a safe haven for patients at the time of their initial diagnosis.

It will also provide a psycho-oncology service to support the mental health and emotional needs of cancer patients and their families.

Part of the funds raised this year will also sponsor new testicular cancer awareness talks for over 1,000 male students aged 15-18 in seven schools across the county to inform and educate young men on the signs and symptoms of testicular cancer, how to monitor for symptoms, and what to do if they have any signs of the illness.

‘Little did we know when we first started organising this event in honour of my brother Mark that it would still be going 10 years later, and that it would have raised upwards of €430,000 for the Mercy University Hospital Foundation,’ said committee chairman Damien Prendergast. ‘We would love walkers from the last 10 years, as well as new walkers, to join us this July to mark this milestone, and make an ongoing difference to cancer care at the Mercy University Hospital.’

The walk will start from the Viaduct from 9am and buses will be provided by McCarthy’s Coaches, leaving from Kelleher’s Builder Providers in Bandon from 8am to drop walkers to the Viaduct for the 22km walk.

There is another starting point at the Innishannon Parish Hall for those who would prefer a shorter walk.

This walk is suitable for all ages as the route is not too challenging and there will be refreshments and toilet stops on the way.

This year’s sponsors are Acesigns, McCarthy Coaches, and C103. Registration is €25, or free to all who take sponsorship cards. Visit www.makeyourmark.ie or phone 086 4542132.