Cemetery may need wall for cremated remains

COUNCILLORS have suggested installing Columbarium walls at one Kinsale graveyard for cremated remains, due to concerns over capacity.

A Columbarium Wall is designed to house cremated remains of family members, each with a separate section, and a memorial plaque.

The issue of St Eltin’s burial ground was recently raised at a meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, with Independent councillor Alan Coleman warning that it is filling up and that Council officials should be looking at extra space to cope with demand for burial plots.

Municipal district officer Brian Dunne told councillors that tree cutting is to be carried out there over the next few weeks and that this will also include the removal of tree stumps to facilitate easy access to unsold plots, which will extend the lifetime of the cemetery.

He added that they also need to identify further sites in the area and begin dialogue with interested parties, which he said is on the agenda.

Cllr John Michael Foley (FG), who is a funeral director, supported the call and said that the Council should look at cremation plots too.

‘These might be an option or we could look at Columbarium walls, especially in Kinsale,’ he said.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) supported his call for Columbarium walls at St Eltin’s and noted that cremations are becoming a lot more common.Mr Dunne said this would be budget-dependant and wasn’t sure if there is space for them.