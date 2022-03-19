News

Celtic Ross Hotel celebrates 25 great years in business

March 19th, 2022 12:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

The Wycherley family celebrating the 25th anniversary of their four-star hotel in Rosscarbery

CELTIC Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery is celebrating 25 years in business this month.

When the hotel opened its doors in 1997 it was the first hotel to be built in West Cork in 30 years.

Helen Wycherley, whose father Gerry built the hotel which is still owned and run by the family said: ‘I have been part of the hotel since inception and have celebrated many of our own family occasions at the hotel, the staff always have a smile and a kind word that make our personal experiences easy and welcoming. Rosscarbery is a stunning destination and I never tire of the view as I travel down the wide hill into Rosscarbery Bay. I am proud of the hotel and how it has changed and grown over the past 25 years.’

Neil Grant, general manager, said the property is going from strength to strength.

‘Having been a part of the hotel for eight years, this milestone is particularly special.

‘After two challenging years, to emerge from Covid and celebrate 25 years in business is so exciting.’

***

