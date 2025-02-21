Celebrate success with Network Ireland West Cork

NETWORK Ireland West Cork (NIWC) is having a ‘Celebrating Success’ event on Tuesday February 25th, which is free and open to members and non–members of Network Ireland.

BY TALLULAH REEVES

It is hosted by Fusion Home Design in Skibbereen, from 7-9pm, where a panel of six award winners will share their journeys into business, so audience members can learn about the benefits of membership as the network prepare to embark on its nomination process for 2025.

Fusion Home Design is owned by Elaine Doolan, a NIWC committee member and 2024 branch award winner in the ‘Established Businesswoman’ category.

Joining Elaine will be fellow award winners covering a range of businesses and award categories, such as Susan Collins Duggan of Theatre Tricks Drama & Communications (branch winner for the ‘Solo Businesswoman’ category).

The event is presented by Aisling Vaughan who is an award-winning coach and mentor to women in business and leadership.

For more information and to register for the February event, see networkireland.ie/events.