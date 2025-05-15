Celebrate mind, body and community during Clonakilty Wellness Week

HSE South West encourages everyone to come along to Clonakilty Wellness Week, which runs from May 19th, offering free activities that are suitable for all ages.

Throughout the week, there will be activities such as mindfulness, yoga, self-care, meditation and a beach clean-up. These events are designed to promote mental, physical, and environmental wellness.

The first event of the week is meditation with Susan O’Regan at Clonakitly ETB on Monday at 10am, with chair yoga led by Joan Hart in the Resource Centre at 11am on Tuesday. Later that day is a self-care workshop at the Model Railway village at 2pm.

On Wednesday there is a beach clean-up at Inchydoney at 11am, and a baby and toddler storytelling session in the library at 1.30pm.

Thursday sees another meditation workshop, this time at the Community Resource Centre at 2pm, followed by ‘All Right All Night’, a workshop at the National Learning Network at 6.30pm. On Friday, there is the Clonakilty Health and Wellbeing Day at the Parish Centre Hall from 10.30am, and on Saturday, a Traveller Pride family event in Emmet Square.

All workshops are free.