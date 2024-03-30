CCTV captured man driving while disqualified

SUSPENDED sentences were imposed on a man already serving time after he was convicted at Bantry District Court of driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Flor Murphy, solicitor, appeared on behalf of Jack Miles of Coolminches, Allihies, Beara, who was prosecuted after Gda Jason Daly witnessed him committing both offences on CCTV at Ballylickey in Bantry on April 16th.

The court presenter, Sgt Trish O’Sullivan, said the gardaí had received word that the accused was driving himself, and another person, around Bantry while uninsured.

She said the investigating garda checked CCTV footage and could clearly see the accused, and another person, driving around in a silver Audi despite the fact that he was disqualified at the time. ‘It was a drop-off and collection situation,’ Mr Murphy explained to the court.

The solicitor confirmed that his client was not insured and that his driver’s licence was of no use to him because he was a disqualified driver.

Sgt O’Sullivan said the 38-year-old has three previous convictions for driving without insurance, and one for driving while disqualified.

Mr Murphy told Judge James McNulty that a pre-Christmas conviction means his client is now serving a prison sentence, but is due for release in August 2024. ‘He says he is going to do his time and make a fresh start when he comes out,’ said the solicitor.

Judge McNulty described driving while disqualified as ‘a grave matter’, as is driving without insurance. The judge imposed a five-month sentence in respect of both the insurance and disqualification charges, but he suspended them for two years so they will ‘hang over’ the accused.

The sentences were suspended on condition that the accused keep the peace for the next two years. The convictions also carry a four-year disqualification from driving.

Mr Murphy was granted free legal aid for representing Jack Miles in his absence at Bantry District Court. And the solicitor asked for recognisances to be fixed in case his client wishes to appeal the district court convictions.