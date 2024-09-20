Cathedral restoration committee hopes to raise €200k

SKIBBEREEN Cathedral Bicentenary Committee has set a €200,000 target for conservation and repair work.

The plan, over the next two years, is to reach that target through a variety of fundraising events.

‘What can be achieved in terms of conservation and repair will ultimately depend on the funds raised,’ one of the committee members, Denis O’Driscoll, told The Southern Star.

Denis explained that the cathedral, which will celebrate its bicentenary in 2026, has deteriorated. He said it now requires conservation and repair because the last significant maintenance work was done in 1950.

Over the last two centuries, it has served not only as a place where successive generations have gathered to worship and to mark important faith milestones in their lives but also as a focal point for the wider community during times of celebration and times of strife, according to Denis.

One of Ireland’s small number of Georgian Cathedrals, it is listed in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage and in the Record of Protected Structures.

In recent months, the bicentenary committee has had discussions with a leading firm of conservation consultants who will assist in planning and specifying conservation work to be undertaken by specialists and artisans.

Meanwhile, the cathedral hosted a historical talk for Heritage Week, which was a great success and highlighted the fundraising drive.

Enquires and offers of support can be directed to: [email protected].