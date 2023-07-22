Casualty airlifted after incident on Heir Island

Baltimore RNLI were called out to a medical emergency on Thursday evening to Heir Island off the coast of West Cork.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 5.06pm on Thursday 20th July, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide medical assistance to a woman who had sustained an injury whilst visiting the island.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at Heir Island at 5.20pm and Coxswain Aidan Bushe requested the immediate launch of the lifeboat’s Y-Boat with two volunteer lifeboat crew, Rob O’Leary and Don O’Donovan, on board in order to quickly access the beach where the casualty was.

Due to the nature of the injury and having spoken to a medical professional who was also assisting on the beach, Aidan Bushe felt that a medical evacuation by air was necessary and contacted the Irish Coast Guard to request the helicopter.

A HSE Ambulance crew had arrived at the lifeboat station so whilst the two lifeboat crew remained on the beach, the lifeboat returned to the station in Baltimore, collected the two paramedics plus an additional lifeboat crew member and quickly returned to Heir Island. The two paramedics were then transferred onto the beach by the Y-Boat and care was handed over.

The Irish Coat Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, arrived on scene at 6.33pm and once the casualty was safely transferred aboard, they departed for hospital at 6.51pm. The two paramedics and two volunteer lifeboat crew then returned back to the lifeboat and once the Y-Boat was recovered the lifeboat departed Heir Island, arriving back at the station in Baltimore at 7.05pm.

There were six volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Sean McCarthy and crew members Pat Collins, Don O’Donovan, Stuart Musgrave and Rob O’Leary. Conditions during the call out were relatively calm with a north easterly force 2 wind and very little sea swell.

Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat press officer said: 'This was a great example of a multi-agency rescue with Baltimore RNLI, the Irish Coast Guard and the National Ambulance Service all working together to assist in this medevac. We would like to wish to casualty a speedy recovery. If you find yourself in a medical emergency whilst on an island call 999 or 112.’