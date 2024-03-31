Castlestownshed student identified as agri-business leader of the future

CASTLETOWNSHEND student Jack O’Neill has been selected as an agri-business leader of the future.

Jack was awarded one of two bursaries from the Dairygold Co-operative Society to undergraduate students undertaking the Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree at UCC.

The course is anchored in UCC’s School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences with input from across the university, and in partnership with Teagasc.

The other recipientis Jamie Magnier from Castletownroche.

Both Jack and James are in their first year of the Bachelor of Agricultural Science at UCC.

The students will receive an annual bursary for the duration of their four-year undergraduate studies and will also be offered the opportunity to conduct their 12-week industry placement with Dairygold.

‘Dairygold is delighted to extend our strategic partnership with University College Cork and Teagasc for the fifth consecutive year.

‘We continue to invest in the future of agriculture, empowering individuals to drive positive change and innovation within the industry,’ said Dairygold chair Sean O’Brien.

Professor Frank Buckley, head of Agricultural Science and academic director of the Agricultural Science degree programme at UCC said the ambition of the course is to attract Ireland’s brightest and best, and ‘the calibre of students attracted, as exemplified by our bursary winners, we are certainly succeeding in this regard’.