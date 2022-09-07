Carrigaline solar farm will power 16,000 homes

LEADING global renewable energy company Ørsted has announced the acquisition of its first Irish solar project near Carrigaline, in an agreement with renewable energy developer Terra Solar.

The acquisition of the Ballinrea solar project, located between Carrigaline and Cork city, will power up to 16,000 homes.

With construction due to begin in 2024, the Carrigaline solar farm is expected to be operational by 2025 and will add a further 65MW of solar to Ørsted’s global goal of 17.5GW of onshore renewables by 2030.

Kieran White, vice-president Ørsted Europe Onshore, said that significant investment in Ireland’s electricity grid is required to match the ambition of government targets and the country must continue the push to net zero and ensure energy security in the long-term.