Carer pleads guilty to sexual assault of teenage girl in town

JUDGE James McNulty has deferred the imposition of penalty in the case of a Skibbereen man who pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Inspector Debra Marsh, for the prosecution, outlined the evidence against Tom O’Callaghan (66) of 18 Newbridge Park, Skibbereen at the local district court.

After engaging a teenage girl in conversation, it is alleged that the accused went as if to shake her hand and then pulled her into a tight hold.

‘As the injured party attempted to break away, the defendant attempted to kiss her,’ the inspector said.

‘The injured party asked the accused to release her but he said he had something to tell her,’ said the inspector. ‘He then proceeded to tell her that he really liked her and continued to be very sexually inappropriate and suggestive.’

The inspector said the injured party was upset and the matter was reported to the gardaí. The accused was interviewed on two occasions and he denied the incident.

However, when the case was called at Skibbereen District Court the accused’s solicitor, Liam O’Donovan, said there was a guilty plea to the offence that was committed on September 20th 2021.

In mitigation, Mr O’Donovan said his client has issues, such as anxiety and depression, and is a carer for his wife. The accused also addressed the court and said: ‘I am sorry for whatever I have done.’

Judge McNulty adjourned the case to the December 13th sitting of Skibbereen District Court to allow time for the production of a probation officer’s report. The court also requested a victim impact statement.