Carer charged with theft of over €45k

A BELGOOLY woman, charged with stealing €45,773.93 from a person in her care, has had her case forwarded to Cork Circuit Criminal Court, on a signed guilty plea.

Solicitor Tony Greenway appeared at Bandon District Court on behalf of Catherine Gregg (46) of The Cottage, Ballinclashet, Belgooly.

The solicitor said his client had signed a plea to all of the charges, which were alleged to have occurred between September 1st 2018 and September 30th 2021.

The theft charges related to varying amounts, including an allegation that she stole €1,866.69 between November 1st 2018 and November 30th. Sgt Kelly said the DPP had directed that the accused be sent forward to the Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He said the charges – which were brought under the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act – ‘all relate to when Ms Gregg was working as a carer.’

The sergeant said €45,773.93 was ‘the total amount taken from the injured party.’

Judge James McNulty released the accused on bail on her own bond of €5,000, with no cash required.

‘This is indeed a serious matter,’ Judge McNulty noted.