Carbery and Dairygold increase base milk price

CARBERY and Dairygold both increased their base milk price for November by 1cpl.

Carbery’s increase resulted in an average milk price of 53.15cpl, inclusive of Vat, 0.88cpl SCC bonus and FutureProof sustainability bonus.

‘Dairy market performance continues to be strong, with strong supply being matched by steady global demand, particularly for butter and cheese as we near the end of the year,’ said a Carbery spokesperson.

‘Carbery will continue to monitor markets closely in order to maximise returns for our shareholders.’

Meanwhile the Dairygold Board increased its November quoted milk price by 1.0cpl to 50.0cpl, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat, inclusive of Sustainability and Quality bonuses and Vat.

Dairygold’s November Milk Price equates to an average farm gate milk price of 66.8cpl, based on the average November 2024 milk solids, achieved by Dairygold suppliers.

A Dairygold spokesperson said Dairy Market Returns remained positive through November, as buying activity remained strong, with global milk supply generally flat year on year.

‘The stronger demand was driven primarily by the normal seasonal demand for both Butter and Cheese,’ said the spokesperson.