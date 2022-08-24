Cannabis worth €130,000 detected in Bantry

Cannabis worth an estimated €130,000 was detected by members of the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit during a search of a house in Bantry on Tuesday night.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the officers, who were in possession of a search warrant, entered the house at Scart shortly before 9.30pm.

On the property, they found 6.5kg of a drug, which is believed to be cannabis but will have to be verified following further analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

The seizure is part of Operation Tara, An Garda Siochana’s national anti-drugs operation.

The focus of Operation Tara is on tackling street-level dealing in cities, towns and villages across the country.

Its aim is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels.

The garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.