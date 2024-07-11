Cancer walk to honour Micheál’s memory

THE Mercy University Hospital Foundation chief executive Micheál Sheridan, who died earlier this month, will be honoured at this year’s ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ charity walk, which will take place on Sunday, July 14th.

Micheál lost his battle with cancer on June 4th, after a short illness.

The Make Your Mark on Cancer walk will see hundreds of walkers take to the road for the 22km journey from The Viaduct to the Town Hall in Bandon, raising funds for the Mercy Cancer Appeal.

Since the first Make Your Mark on Cancer walk took place in 2013, in memory of Bandon man Mark Prendergast, who passed away from testicular cancer, the walk and supporting events have raised more than €500,000 for the Mercy Cancer Appeal, and in particular the Mercy Cancer Care Centre.

This year’s walk marks a very special milestone in the history of the event, as the Mercy Cancer Care Centre, which was a long-term ambition of the organising committee, opened its doors earlier this year at 9 Dyke Parade. Organisers of the walk decided to dedicate this year’s walk to Micheál, who was instrumental in bringing the Mercy Cancer CARE Centre to fruition.

Registration is €25, or free to all who take sponsorship cards. See makeyourmark.ie or phone 086 4542132.