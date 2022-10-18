Campaign was not anti-windfarm, but a bid to save Gougane’s beauty

Hotelier Neil Lucey says it seems undemocratic that such a small group of people sitting on a board in Dublin could have decided the fate of one of Ireland’s most iconic locations

THE decision by An Bord Pleanála not to contest a High Court judicial review to grant planning permission for a controversial €30m windfarm in Gougane Barra came as a surprise to campaigners opposed to the development.

Neil Lucey of Gougane Barra Hotel and spokesperson for local lobby group Coiste Forbartha Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh CLG said it’s a complete relief to know that their hard work has finally paid off.

‘It did come as a surprise to us as well, as they were to return papers in the High Court this week, so we got the announcement a week early,’ Neil told The Southern Star.

‘They will go to the High Court on November 14th for the judge to accept that they are conceding and the planning permission to Wingleaf Ltd will then be quashed,’ he added.

An Bord Pleanála had earlier granted planning permission to Wingleaf Ltd for the windfarm project at the world-famous location last February, despite Cork County Council having refused planning permission.

The planned development would have involved the construction of the biggest wind turbines ever proposed for Cork (178.5m), which would have been visible on the Gougane Barra skyline.

Neil said it’s a ‘complete relief’ for both Coiste and the wider community in Gougane Barra that the development is not now going ahead. The locals have been inundated with well-wishers from, not just Ireland, but across the globe.

‘It’s truly amazing and it shows that there are so many people fond of this beautiful area. The appreciation is there that we have protected this place as a group.’

He also said there was a bit of a misunderstanding that people thought they were doing this as an ‘anti- windfarm’ campaign.

‘Our ambition from the outset was to protect this place, because it means so much to so many. This area has been targeted before for windfarms, and there are applications going in for nearby Ballingeary, so there are always going to be a lot of developments in the area, but hopefully controls will be put in place to protect areas like Gougane Barra.’

It’s been a tough but worthwhile battle for the people of Gougane Barra who were first alerted about the plans over two years ago. However, Cork County Council rejected the planning application, citing that it would be ‘excessively domineering from very many vantage points over a wide area.’

Wing Leaf Ltd appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála in November of last year, and the appeals board overturned the decision, despite the recommendations of its own senior planning inspector who said that the development would have ‘significant adverse environmental and visual impacts and is not sustainable at this highly sensitive location.’

Neil added that there is the whole issue of democracy coming into play here also.

‘Cork County Council said “no” because they knew what they were protecting, and Fáilte Ireland also came on board to oppose the plans. it went to An Bord Pleanála – where it was a case of three people having the right to allow this go ahead – and that question of democracy bothers me in that they can decide the fate of a community or place in another part of the country and that is totally undemocratic,’ he said. ‘Our judicial review was really to question their decision-making and there was an outcry from councillors who knew our fate was to be decided by Dublin. We contacted Joe Noonan of [solicitors] Linehan Carroll Coffey LLP to get this judicial review up and running.’

The group then turned to the fundraising platform iDonate to raise the necessary funds to pay for the judicial review. They also set up an online petition, which attracted more than 10,000 signatures in just over a week, with people from 40 countries around the world signing it.

‘We have €64,000 raised and we have paid €62,000 to the High Court and a judicial review comes in at €96,000 so we will see what happens in court in November, and hopefully this money will be returned to us and we can then work on the instructions of those who donated,’ explained Neil.

He believes the case was conceded by An Bord Pleanála because they were unable to stand up the decision they made last February in the appeal put before them. ‘The government and wind industry here in Ireland are still using old wind energy development guidelines, and have not implemented the newer European guidelines, which are stricter and easier to win with, in European courts.

‘By not implementing the newer guidelines, it gives both the government and industry a wider scope to promote wind industry,’ said Neil, who added that the government appears to be in no hurry to implement these new guidelines.

Neil said Gougane Barra is a special place for people all over the world, with the nearby Finbarr’s Oratory in its stunning location hosting between 70 to 80 weddings every year.

‘Whether you are here as a walker, cyclist, pilgrim or sightseer, it really works for people and it is that special place.

‘A short term gain of a windfarm would have been no benefit to the area.’