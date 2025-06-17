Calls to hand Ballingeary Irish college to the people

OVER 300 locals in Ballingeary have signed a petition, urging the board of Coláiste na Mumhan to hand over the running of the college to the people of the village.

An open-air meeting was held outside Coláiste na Mumhan last Wednesday night over their concerns that the college will remain closed again this summer.

This follows a recent statement from the board of Coláiste na Mumhan that they have decided to postpone Irish language courses from summer 2025 to summer 2026.

The college, which is the country’s oldest Irish summer college, has only opened once in the last six years and that was only for five weeks in 2019.

The meeting was organised by Coiste Forbarhtha Béal Áth’n Ghaorthaidh, who have called for those in charge of Coláiste na Mumhan to let the people of Ballingeary run the college, which is intended to provide Irish language residential courses for teenagers during the summer.

Speaking to The Southern Star, chairperson of Coiste Forbarhthan Béal Áth’n Ghaorthaidh Tadhg O Duinnín said it was a very positive meeting.

‘We had a huge turnout with over 318 people attending and they all signed a petition calling for the running of the college to be handed over to the people of Ballingeary,’ said Tadhg.

‘Both myself and Dónal Ó Laoire spoke at the meeting which was also attended by Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan and his sister Cllr Gobnait Moynihan.’

He said that they have sent the petition to the board of Coláiste na Mumhan and are currently waiting for a response.