Calls for new housing fund in memory of late Gus Dempsey

A DEAR friend of the late Gus Dempsey, who tragically died in July, said she would love to see an emergency accommodation fund set up in his honour.

The 77-year-old had been made homeless following a devastating fire at his home in Horsehill, Ballinadee on May 5th last and had spoken to The Southern Star at the time about his housing situation.

He was approved for emergency accommodation by Cork County Council and while waiting to secure that he was relying on the kindness of neighbours who provided accommodation for him.

Unfortunately, Gus (pictured) passed away after he was found unresponsive on a local road in the Kildarra area of Bandon shortly before 6.30am on July 19th last.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Rose said she was very humbled by Gus when he went public to highlight his housing situation.

‘Gus was a very private and shy man in his own way and didn’t want to be a bother to anyone until his life fell apart when he was informed while out on his bike that his home was on fire,’ said Rose.

‘I was very upset for him and told him I would help him in anyway. On behalf of Gus and myself I would like to thank Ashling at Age Friendly, Sharon at St Michael’s Centre Bandon, Social Welfare Office Bandon and the SVP shop in Bandon who were all excellent to us. I also want to thank the public health nurse Caroline as well as the firemen and local councillors and Deputy Michael Collins for all their help and support along the way.’

Rose said special thanks has to go to the O’Neill family in Clohane for jumping to his rescue and providing him with excellent accommodation following the fire and she said he was so grateful to them.

‘Gus, who previously worked for farming contractors, is missed so much by the people of Ballinadee as he used to wave to them on his bike. You found your home in the end and you are gone but not forgotten.’

Rose recalled also that Gus, who studied Economics and Business, was so knowledgeable too about Irish and Irish History.

She suggested that a fund in the Bandon area should set up for emergency accommodation in memory of Gus and it would help other people who find themselves in difficult housing situations.

‘It could be called the Gus Foundation in memory of him.’

Gus is survived by his siblings Anthony, Eileen, Gretta and Patricia and his funeral took place at St Mary’s Church in Innishannon on July 24th last.