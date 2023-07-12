Call for return to one-way system on Skibbereen’s busy North Street

THE possibility of reintroducing a one-way traffic system at Skibbereen’s famously narrow North Street was proposed at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District.

Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) suggested it was time to reconsider traffic management in the area and impose either a one-way system, a traffic light system, or review on-street parking.

At present, there is parking on one side of the street, and bollards on the other, which limits traffic flow on what is already considered one of the trickiest streets in the town to navigate.

The real problem is when large vehicles, such as articulated trucks – sometimes following satnav directions – try to access or exit the town via North Street.

Log-jams frequently result in frustration for motorists, and there have been incidents of damage being caused to vehicle wing mirrors and other car parts, as well as damage to the local authority’s bollards.

‘We did have a trial before – from June 21st to Sept 6th in 2021 – and it was found to have some unintended consequences,’ said Cllr Hayes, ‘such as a backlog on Townshend Street’. But, given the congestion and frustration being experienced by motorists, the independent public representative insisted: ‘We need to revisit this.’

Speaking at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District, Cllr Hayes said he had received correspondence from the members of Skibbereen and District Chamber of Commerce who want a solution to the problem.

‘It can’t be left the way it is,’ he said. ‘A by-pass would take heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) out of the town but funding for that is a long way off.’

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) had previously campaigned for a stop-go system, using traffic lights, which would allow vehicles of all sizes easier exit and access to the town.

‘Up for three minutes and down for three minutes,’ is how the councillor put it.

He also called for clear signs at the top of Townshend Street that would direct HGVs left down Bridge Street and out to the roundabout at Schull Rd.

He also observed: ‘There are more cars coming out of the car park onto Townshend Street than moving forward’ and he said this might be contributing to traffic snarl-ups in the town.

Cllr Karen Coakley (Ind) said it was her motion in 2021 that was introduced on a trial basis and that a Chamber of Commerce survey showed most people were in favour of it. ‘I thought the one-way system was very successful,’ she added.

Senior executive engineer, John Ahern said there was not an overwhelming consensus following the 2021 trial.

While many were in favour of its retention, he said there were other consequences such as back-ups and increased traffic volumes on other streets within the town due to the introduction of a one-way system on North Street, because all north and east-bound traffic had to travel out Bridge Street and Ilen Street as the only way out of town.

There were also consequences, though not insurmountable, for bus and delivery services, as well as the emergency services, Mr Ahern said. The engineer said a traffic light system would not be recommended because drivers would be able to pull in and out of parking spaces and entrances between the lights and not know which direction traffic flows were travelling.

Traffic lights, he added, would also generate continual and substantial traffic back-ups on Main Street and in the town centre.

Referring to a traffic study completed 10 years ago, Mr Ahern said that with the completion of the proposed Gortnaclohy Relief Road, it will be possible to convert North Street to a one-way traffic system from the library car park to Main Street.

In the meantime, he suggested two ‘minor interventions’ to alleviate congestion.

He recommended installing advanced and directional signage on Townshend Street and the junction of Bridge Street and Main Street, directing eastbound traffic for Cork, Clonakilty, etc out to the N71 via Bridge St and Ilen Street to reduce the volume of traffic, at North Street. He also suggested removing some of the car parking spaces at North Street to create a clearway to improve a greater flow of two-way traffic.

Cllr Hayes asked the engineer to monitor the traffic flow over the next month and commit to alternative solutions if what they are suggesting does not resolve the issue.