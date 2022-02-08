Caha Pass to close again after collision

An emergency road closure has been sanctioned for the Caha Tunnel after an over-sized truck damaged it on Monday afternoon.

Bantry-based Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) received a phone call from a woman who saw the truck going through the tunnel on the Glengarriff to Kenmare road and hitting part of Caha Pass.

The motorist reported seeing a rock hanging down and Cllr Collins immediately notified the local authorities in Cork and Kerry.

An emergency road closure has been arranged from 8am Wednesday February 9th until 6pm on Saturday February 12th.

Cllr Collins noted that work to restore the road way at the Caha Pass had taken more than 10 weeks to complete and was only finished before Christmas.

Now, he said, it is going to be out of action for another few days.

‘It is definitely dangerous,’ said Cllr Collins, who advised people to stay away until it is made safe.’