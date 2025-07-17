Businesses across Cork asked to decorate their premises in red and white

AS the biggest hurling day of the year approaches, Cork GAA is calling on every corner of the county — clubs, businesses, and community groups alike — to be the 16th Rebel and show unyielding support for the team ahead of the All-Ireland Hurling Final.

Cork Chamber and the Cork Business Association are also both urging businesses all around Cork to paint towns and villages red this week.

On Sunday, the players will take the field knowing they have the whole county behind them.

In the lead up to the final, clubs, businesses, and communities are being asked to come together and turn the county red and white.

They are also being asked to create short, creative videos showing how the community supports the Rebel hurlers.

While Cork Chamber is best known for championing the business community, this week the organisation is rallying support behind the Rebels and encouraging a county-wide display of pride and solidarity.

Naoimh Frawley, Director of People, Operations and Governance at Cork Chamber, said: 'As the All-Ireland Hurling Final approaches, we’re calling on businesses across Cork to get behind the team. Whether it’s flying the Cork flag, lighting up your building in red, hanging bunting, or proudly wearing red on the day – every gesture matters. Let’s turn Cork red in support of our team.'

Echoing this call, Dave O'Brien, President of Cork Business Association said: 'The Cork business community is immensely proud of our senior hurling team as they head into the All-Ireland Hurling final this weekend. The passion, skill, and dedication they’ve shown all season reflects the very best of Cork. We're all behind Pat Ryan and the team — let’s hope they can bring Liam McCarthy back to Leeside. I'd encourage all businesses in the city to put out the Cork colours in support. Corcaigh abú!'