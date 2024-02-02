Burst water main in Kinsale affecting 600 people

A BURST water main in Kinsale is affecting up to 600 people, as Uisce Éireann has mobilised crews to restore water as quickly as possible.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 5pm today.

Typically, it takes two to three hours to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

To ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs, traffic management will be in place and will be clearly signposted

Niall O’Riordan Uisce Éireann’s operational lead said: 'The repairs are being carried out as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the community of Kinsale and restore water for all customers.

'We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.'