Burst mains hits water supplies

RESIDENTS in Shannonvale and Ballinascarthy almost faced a Christmas nightmare when a burst water main led to low pressure and supply disruptions to about 70 properties on Christmas Eve.

Several households were forced to make alternative arrangements for Christmas Day due to the supply disruptions.

One resident told The Southern Star that it was the third time in less than a week that water supply was affected.

‘We lost it around 5pm on Christmas Eve but it was the third time in less than a week. We got a low pressure supply back at around 10pm on Christmas Day but we hadn’t checked it for a few hours as we were told it wouldn’t be back until St Stephen’s Day,’ he

said.

He praised the Uisce Éireann crews who came out on Christmas morning to repair the burst to the water main.

‘It must have been as frustrating for them to have to come out on Christmas Day so they must be commended.’

Having already experienced two water breaks earlier in the week, he filled the bath with water as a precaution ahead of Christmas Day, but others may not have been so lucky.

Residents worry that there is a bigger issue at play, considering there were three water outages in one week, and have called on Uisce Éireann to get this issue resolved.

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann said that repair crews were out in force on Christmas morning December 25th and supply was returned to all customers.

‘Uisce Éireann acknowledges the inconvenience caused by interruptions to the water supply and we very much appreciate our customers’ cooperation while our crews worked to carry out the repairs,’ said a spokesperson.