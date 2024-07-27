Bursaries given in honour of host Maureen Carrig

THE Maureen Carrig Student Bursary, established by the Atlantic School of English and Active Leisure (Atlantic Seal), was awarded in Schull recently.

The bursary honours the memory of local woman Maureen Carrig, who died suddenly in 2019, leaving behind a stunned community, a husband and two sons.

Maureen and Jim Carrig became one of the school’s first host families when Atlantic Seal was established in 1999 for international students to live and learn English in West Cork.

Last Wednesday, the garden of the school on Schull’s Main Street was the venue for the presentation of the €1,000 bursary.

The fund is providing €500 each to two third-level students nominated by an Atlantic Seal host.

‘This special date was marked by the positive energy and heartfelt camaraderie of host families, team members, and friends of the Carrig family,’ said Barbara Connelly, director of Atlantic Seal.

‘Maureen was a beloved member of the hosting team and, along with her family, one of the first to welcome Atlantic Seal students since the school’s founding 25 years ago,’ said Barbara.

‘The evening was made even more poignant as it coincided with the homecoming of Maureen and Jim’s son, Paul, and granddaughter, Saoirse, from the United States. Their other son Jason travelled from Cork city with his wife, Sam, to join in the celebrations.’

Atlantic Seal team members Gearoid O’Sullivan and Selene D’Alessandro organised the smooth running of the event, with food provided by Tadgh Evans, the talented son of senior English teacher Dawn Evans, who has been with the school for 22 years.

The bursaries were awarded to students Flo Doig and Poppy Cairns.

Flo said her bursary would go towards her masters in psychology and Poppy Cairns she would put the award towards her economics, politics and law studies in Dublin.

Maureen’s family expressed their joy and pride, saying Maureen would have been proud to know the bursary was helping students.