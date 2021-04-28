News

Bumper summer on the way; Gorse fires cause major damage to local wildlife; Liadh Ní Riada tells it straight; Eileen Rose McDaid on her golf career; A decade of Cancer Connect in West Cork

April 28th, 2021 7:33 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Bumper summer on the way for West Cork
• Gorse fires cause major damage to local wildlife
• Man pleads guilty over threats to Cameron's family
• Liadh Ní Riada on life, loss and the party's treatment of Paul Hayes
• New walking tours of Baltimore

In Sport:

• Cork star Cotter battling back from injury
• Eileen Rose McDaid on her golf career
• Phil Healy targets relay qualification
• Teri Cronin elected to FAI General Assembly

In Life & Community:

• A decade of Cancer Connect in West Cork

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY APRIL 29th

