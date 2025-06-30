Brown water in Bantry again

A GUESTHOUSE owner at Slip Lawn in Bantry photographed the brown bubbly water coming out of her tap and posed the question: ‘What do I say to my guests when they ask if it’s okay to have a bath or a shower?’

The Southern Star took the issue raised online by the owner of the guesthouse, near Bantry, up with Uisce Eieann.

A spokesperson for the water utility confirmed that they had been alerted to a report of low pressure at Slip Lawn in Bantry on Monday June 21st and investigated the customer’s complaint.

‘Our find and fix crew located a leak on the service line and undertook the necessary repair work,’ the spokesperson told The Southern Star.

‘As part of standard practice, the line was flushed, which may have caused some water discolouration,’ she added.

In the event of discolouration, Uisce Éireann advises running the cold kitchen tap for up to 20 minutes in order to restore the water to a clear colour.

‘The water is safe to drink once it runs clear,’ said the spokesperson. However, if a problem persists she urged customers to call Uisce Éireann directly on 1800 278 278.

The issue of brown water in Bantry was raised several years ago by this newspaper with one mother from Reendonagan telling how she was forced to buy bottled water.