Briefs: Popular Tour de Munster charity cycles takes place this August

DETAILS of the charity partnership, that sees the annual 600km Tour de Munster charity cycle once again share the journey with Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Munster branches, have been officially announced.

This will be the 13th successive year that the national charity has been the beneficiary of the popular cycle around the six counties of Munster, which this year is set to take place from Thursday August 4th to Sunday 7th.

Entering its 22nd year, Tour de Munster has raised over €3.9m for its beneficiaries, with over €3.5m for DSI alone since it became the main beneficiary of the tour in 2010. Funds raised as a result of Tour de Munster play a significant role across each Munster branch of Down Syndrome Ireland. Paul Sheridan, (pictured here with Martin Shepperd) who established Tour de Munster, said: ‘The amazing children and adults who rely on the services provided by their local DSI branches are the reason we put so much hard work in.’ For more information see www.tourdemunster.com.